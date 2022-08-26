Prasad makes apology claim

Professor Biman Prasad stated that The People’s Alliance Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka had made a public apology after a racist comment was published on the party's Facebook Page by its provisional candidate Liliana Warid. [File Photo]

National Federation Party Leader, Professor Biman Prasad has today made a confusing claim during a press conference.

Prasad stated that The People’s Alliance Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka had made a public apology after a racist comment was published on the party’s Facebook Page by its provisional candidate Liliana Warid.

Warid’s post on the party’s Facebook page described Indo-Fijians as “visitors” who “were not going back anytime soon”.

The statement by Warid was put up on August 9th and Rabuka’s apology was posted on the Party’s Facebook page on August 17th.

Prasad is claiming that he met with Rabuka a day after, and an immediate public apology was sent out.

“Mr Rabuka issued an apology, a public apology and not as some say weeks later, that was an immediate response from the leader of the People’s Alliance Party or as claimed otherwise by the taxpayer’s funded media.”

Meanwhile, Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says Rabuka’s party did not make an immediate apology as they claimed.

He says The People’s Alliance only apologises after there were reactions against the statement.

“They only did it subsequently after we made a couple more statements and when there was a bit of public outrage only then they came out and made those statements. At no point in time have they condemned it have they condemned it, I mean Rabuka have not condemned the statement, He’s only apologize of what if it may cause hurt to anybody but they have not questioned the philosophical basis of the statement by this provisional candidate.”

Today, Prasad also admitted that Warid’s statement was indeed racist but not inflammatory.