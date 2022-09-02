Prasad fails to show for reveal

NFP Leader Professor Biman Prasad.

National Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad failed to appear in Parliament yesterday and in the process not fulfilling a promise he made on Monday.

Prasad had accused a Government MP of having said they would win the election again by the virtue of rigging as done in the past.

He claimed the MP had told this to his friends recently.

Article continues after advertisement

“He was drunk somewhere in one of the hotels and he said to his friends, we will win again like we won last time because we rigged it. We’re going to rig it again. This is what a Government member is telling his friends. I will name that man when we debate this bill.”

When he was asked by the government to reveal the name, he said it would be done on Thursday during the Registration of Voters Act debate.

However, this failed to happen yesterday.

FBC News has been told that Prasad is in New Zealand for the funeral of former NFP leader, Jai Ram Reddy.

He has not been in Parliament since Wednesday.