Polling Agents Handbook launched

The first information booklets in relation to the conduct of the election have been introduced eight months prior to the first date of the Writ.

In launching the Polling Agents Handbook, Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says they want to ensure that political parties get ample time to prepare for the election.

Saneem says the Polling Agents Handbook is one of the key information mechanisms for political parties to train their officials on how to monitor the election.

The Handbook will be available in e-copy from the FEO website.

The FEO will also be distributing hard copies of the Handbooks, 100 copies each to registered political parties.