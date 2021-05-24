Home

Full Coverage

Politics

Politics of division must be rejected

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
November 22, 2021 4:55 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

Fijians must condemn politicians who use division to secure votes in the 2022 General Election.

That’s the advice from President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere who says those seeking public office must approach the campaign with compassion, dignity and understanding.

He adds that politicians must adhere to principles of ethical conduct rather than seeking votes at any cost, and that merit must matter in elections.

Article continues after advertisement

Those who stoop low, according to the President, must be publicly rejected.

“Elections should not become a battle of dividers, of people who pit province against province, religion against religion, or ethnicity against ethnicity. We should not only ignore candidates and party leaders who engage in that sort of politicking but condemn them, loudly and together. Voters deserve better.”

Ratu Wiliame says elections are an opportunity to choose who is best to lead Fijians.

“Who has sound philosophy and policies that create stability, that builds confidence, and ensure equal treatment and equal opportunity as provided for in our Fijian Constitution. And every Fijian voter must understand clearly and specifically what vision different parties represent.”

As political parties prepare to campaign, the President says voters must keep a lookout for ideas and plans they bring to the table, and how politicians plan to finance their socioeconomic policies and legislative ambition.

