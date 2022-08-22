Politicians who use racial discrimination are foolish: PM

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama

Politicians who use racial discrimination on political grounds are foolish.

This is Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama’s comment while speaking on iTaukei Affairs Na iLalakai program on Radio Fiji One.

Bainimarama says racist politicians are starting to emerge as 2022 General Election draws close.

“People hide their true color, but it will be revealed eventually, as evident in the incident where some Fijians were regarded as “visitors” by the use of the word “vulagi”.”

Bainimarama says these politicians fail to see the efforts put in by the people that they discriminate.

“We fail to see the efforts put in by these people being regarded as “visitors” by some politicians. The politicians who do so are foolish. I condemn these politicians who use racial discrimination, as it can bring about instability, but they will be dealt with by the law.”

Bainimarama says we should fight against racist politicians and put an end to racial discrimination.