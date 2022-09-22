Political Parties to adhere to laws in place

FijiFirst General Secretary, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

FijiFirst has lodged a complaint to the Fijian Elections Office against a provisional candidate of the Social Democratic Liberal Party.

Party General Secretary, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the Fiji Sun newspaper recently published an article about Faith Grace.

Grace, a provisional candidate of SODELPA was quoted as saying that a SODELPA government will write off the Tertiary Education Loan Scheme debt scholarship because it is not a form of government’s revenue collection.

Sayed-Khaiyum says a complaint against Fiji Sun has also been lodged because they had published the article, even though they are aware of the Electoral Act.

“Section 116 of the Electoral Act, says if a political party, a candidate or any person representing or any other person acting or representing under the directive of the political party or candidate makes a financial commitment whether orally or in a writing-the political party or other person must immediately provide a written explanation.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says it is imperative for provisional candidates and political parties to adhere to the same rules and either win or lose the election in a fair manner.

FijiFirst filed a 19-page complaint to the FEO against The Peoples’ Alliance, the Social Democratic Liberal Party and Fiji Sun.