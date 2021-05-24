PM targets PAP top guns

Senior members of the Peoples’ Alliance have not escaped the attention of Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama who has until now remained quiet against public criticism in recent weeks.

Businessman and PAP founding member Ajay Amrit’s integrity and honesty have been called into question by the Prime Minister.

Bainimarama claims that Amrit approached him to remove the then Qarase-led government because of the Bills or laws being proposed by the then Soqosoqo Duavata ni Lewenivanua.

Article continues after advertisement

Bainimarama alleges this conversation happened at a dinner with the business community and that at the time, Amrit claimed to be speaking on behalf of the Gujarati community.



Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama

The Prime Minister has warned that all those former SDL supporters who moved to SODELPA, and now to PAP, should not trust Amrit or those who brought him into the Peoples’ Alliance.

The FijiFirst leader also claims the iTaukei supporters of PAP do not know that Amrit allegedly wanted Qarase and the SDL government removed, and he is also successfully hoodwinking the Gujarati community.

Calls to Amrit’s mobile phone did not go through, FBC News has also sent written questions and expects a response in due course.

In relation to the appointment of Tui Nadi Ratu Vuniani Navuniuci as the President of PAP, Bainimarama claims the paramount chief of Nadi had wanted to get that title for many years under previous governments with no success.

He claims Ratu Vuniyani is only with the Peoples’ Alliance so that he can revert the even distribution of lease money and is only looking at what can benefit him – without realizing the amount of money that’s gone into Nadi in terms of development.

Retaliating to the PAP’s stand against the FijiFirst government, Bainimarama claims the party has only one land policy that has been announced by its Leader Sitiveni Rabuka – and that is to revert all iTakuei land to State.



Sitiveni Rabuka [left] with Ajay Amrit

The Prime Minister goes on to say that a lot of foolish iTaukei are following Rabuka because of that policy.

He claims the NFP in partnership with the PAP will compromise the 99-year agriculture lease and revert to 30-year leases.