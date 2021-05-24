Home

PM reiterates the importance of Bill 17

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
August 1, 2021 12:03 pm

The Prime Minister is encouraging i-Taukei landowners not to rely on misinformation about Bill 17.

Voreqe Bainimarama says the Bill does not take away landowning rights from the i-Taukei.

“The main point of Bill 17 with respect to the removal of consent for mortgages is that the removal does not in any way affect the rights or interest of the iTaukei landowners the lease i-Taukei lands that is subject to mortgage will always remain i-Taukei land.”

Article continues after advertisement

Minister for Lands Jone Usamate also highlighted the importance of Bill 17.

“Why are Bill 16 and 17 being done? It protects the rights of landowners and at the same time speeds up the process to help us in our economic recovery.”

Bainimarama reiterated the amendment will also ensure better utilization of i-Taukei land that will eventually benefit the land-owning unit.

“With this amendment passed by parliament, the landowner will notice nothing negative. Nothing will harm his/her ownership right except that there will be more interest in leasing i-Taukei land because there will be less bureaucracy attached to i-Taukei land. That’s where Bulitavu is coming from, therefore, the value of i-Taukei land will increase. Isn’t that what we all want for landowners?”

Parliament has passed amendments to the i-Taukei Land Trust Amendment Act to make investment and development easier by removing requirements for consent.

