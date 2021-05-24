PM questions motives of opponents

The Prime Minister has for the first time come out firing after his surgery, indicating that enough is enough.

Following weeks of attacks and criticism from political opponents, Voreqe Bainimarama has questioned whether these politicians have the interest of Fijians at heart – or are chasing power.

He has singled out the partnership between the Peoples’ Alliance and the National Federation Party saying their whole purpose is to get rid of FijiFirst which means clambering for leadership, and there has been nothing about helping Fijians.

Bainimarama says NFP Leader Biman Prasad and his followers do not know what they are getting themselves into.

“You know when the mongoose and the snake get together, they fight. When they fight, one will die or both will die.”

Bainimarama has also taken a swipe at NFP supporter and prominent lawyer Richard Naidu claiming he is jumping up and down about a change in government because, during the SDL era, there was a Duavata Company which was represented by Naidu’s law firm Munro Leys.

He claims people could pay a fee to become a member of the Duavata Company and be awarded government contracts.

The Prime Minister says this disappeared when the military came into the scene in 2006 and made Naidu very unhappy.

Responding to questions from FBC News, Naidu says the Prime Minister’s allegations are totally factually wrong.

Bainimarama also says the former Opposition leader and now head of the Peoples’ Alliance, Sitiveni Rabuka cannot be trusted because he is inconsistent and has been jumping from pillar to post looking for something to hang on to and propel him to lead the nation to failure.

He goes on to question what Rabuka has done for the country during his tenure.