PM not worried about joint meetings

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama. [File Photo]

‘Wolves don’t lose sleep over opinions of sheep’, these are the comments of Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama when asked about the joint meetings from all opposing political parties in the lead up to the General Election.

Bainimarama has labelled the meetings of these political parties as their insignificant attempt to make some difference in the upcoming election.

Speaking to Auckland, New Zealand-based Radio Tarana, the Prime Minister once again stated that he will let his work do the talk.

“There activities are really irrelevant to me, the work I have done over the last decade to help grow the Fijian economy, ensure the protection of socio-economic rights and improve the living standards of all Fijians are evident.”

Bainimarama says poverty has dropped gradually over the last two decades, as validated by the recent World Bank report.

He adds poverty was recorded at 24.1 percent in the 2019-20 period compared to 35 percent in the 2002–2003 period.

The Prime Minister says the Fiji of today has made many leaps and bounds to address the mistakes of past governments who are now trying to seek another term in office.

“We walk the talk. Not like Rabuka who is known for his consistent inconsistencies. My concern are for all Fijians in here and wherever they are – who rely on me and my government to make the right decision in their best interest.”

Bainimarama says Fiji is better off now than 20 years ago.