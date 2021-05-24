People’s Alliance sets sights on 2022 polls

The People’s Alliance Party has today confidently stated that it has locked in on victory come the General Election next year.

Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka says the launch of their party today, marks the first steps towards reshaping the destiny of Fiji.

“We will contest parliamentary elections with candidates who put the welfare and prosperity of the common people above personal selfish interests. It may be premature to make any predictions at this point, but I’m going to do it at any rate. We have set our sights on a victory, and we aim to form the next government.”

The former Prime Minister told supporters in Nawaka Nadi that he understands that it is the people who are in-charge.

The party also held preliminary consultations on its manifesto claiming to have comprehensive policies to bring about the rebirth of Fiji.

A large crowd gathered outside the residence of the Tui Nawaka Ratu Asaeli Driu Naevo, who has switched allegiance from the Unity Fiji Party.

The party will also open an office in Nadi.