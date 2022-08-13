People's Alliance removes Facebook post

[File Photo]

The People’s Alliance has removed the Facebook post written by Liliana Warid following inquiries by the Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem.

The post was potentially in breach of section 116 of the Electoral Act.

Saneem says a party cannot publish inflammatory statements on its page for a few days followed by another statement from its leader rebutting it.

He adds that there is no place for racial or religious vilification in any campaign and that political parties must take responsibility for such actions and ensure appropriate guidelines are in place for their social media handlers.

The Supervisor of Elections adds that parties should also be forthwith in disciplinary action in a transparent manner.

Saneem also reiterated that while it is unfortunate that some old ‘inciteful’ language is being introduced in the campaign, the media are highlighting such conduct to assist authorities.

The FEO will evaluate the contents of the article and evaluate whether it needs to be referred to FICAC.