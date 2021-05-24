People’s Alliance hopes for financial backing

The People’s Alliance will be relying on pledges and commitments from party supporters to run its election campaign.

Leader Sitiveni Rabuka says support for the party has been good so far and he hopes to get more financial backing.

“But we have been encouraged by those pledges and we are also developing a system of class membership where a certain amount will put people in certain categories of those memberships.”

However, Rabuka says they are guided by the 2013 Electoral Act in terms of registration and funding.

The former SODELPA leader and now the People’s Alliance Party Leader is also targeting the Indo-Fijian community to bring in votes for the party.

“Yes I intend to visit them, some of our volunteers are of Indian ancestry, the term I used today, Fijian of Indian ancestry and some of the officials will be those. We are looking at forming branches in the settlements.”

Rabuka claims his party will create a more diversified economy providing benefits and rewards for all.