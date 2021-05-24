People’s Alliance focused on upcoming election

The People’s Alliance Party has made it clear that its main focus is on the 2022 General Election.

After making it clear that the Party is not interested in a public debate with SODELPA Leader, Viliame Gavoka, People’s Alliance General Secretary, Sakiasi Ditoka says winning the upcoming election is a priority.

Ditoka adds being sidetracked by a proposed debate will not help their cause.

“We believe that there are more important things to do and we believe that there are also more important things for SODELPA and Mr Gavoka to do than this. Our supporters certainly don’t deserve any such thing as this because as I said before our focus is on the 2022 General Election and nothing else.”

Gavoka says there are policy areas where his rival Sitiveni Rabuka needs to be grilled and that can only be accomplished in a debate.

Ditoka says their party policies will be revealed in due time.

“But as far as policies are concerned we have our policies, you can be sure of that and Mr Gavoka can also be reassured that we have our Policies Mr Gavoka there is nothing to be worried about there.”

Gavoka wants a debate with his predecessor because Rabuka was named a front runner for the election in a Fiji Sun opinion poll.