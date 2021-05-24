People at PAP dwell on lies, says Gavoka

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka has hit out at People’s Alliance Party member Manoa Kamikamica.

The aspiring politician of PAP during a party dinner yesterday undermined the leadership of SODELPA.

Kamikamica who is also the son of 1987 Minister for Finance, Josevata Kamikamica says he joined Rabuka following poor selection criteria in appointing the new leader of SODELPA.

“The SODELPA Party leader selection process was badly done and has major governance and integrity issues. Our party leader lost, and some of us felt at the time that we neeed to lot a new way for our country.”

However, SODELPA leader Viliame Gavoka says Kamikamica and many other PAP members are dwelling on lies.

“Mr Rabuka himself had said that the process to select the SODELPA leader was above board, he was happy with it and he would remain with SODELPA. I mean this was all said and even to the media but then he changed his mind and went away and form his own party. It’s very hard trying to reconcile most of the things they say.”

Gavoka warns people need to be aware of how those in PAP change the story.

He says Kamikamica’s comments are regretful.