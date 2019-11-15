Party members need to make SODELPA more inclusive: Tabuya

Making the Social Democratic Liberal Party become more multiracial is not a challenge.

This was the sentiment shared by SODELPA MP Lynda Tabuya and what she hopes to bring to the top of the hierarchy in the party since she is vying for the Deputy Leader position.

Tabuya says along with current Acting President, Vijay Singh they were able to make the party more inclusive and she hopes for that to continue.

Article continues after advertisement

The Opposition Whip adds that the onus is on the party members to attract voters and new members from all backgrounds.

“I don’t think it’s a challenge, I think it’s upon us as individual members of parliament to go out and to continue to keep that door wide open to bring in our multiracial votes and that’s what I want to achieve.”

SODELPA will name its Leader and Deputy Leader at its Annual General Meeting in November and Tabuya says her application for Deputy Leader is also aimed at upholding gender equality in the party and its leadership.