Parties to sign MOU

Two political party leaders believe that candidates in their parties have the freedom to choose which political party they want to represent in the upcoming General Election.

This, according to Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka and Unity Fiji Party Leader Savenaca Narube.

The leaders were responding to questions raised to them on how Tomasi Vakatora, a staunch supporter of SODELPA had left the party in 2018 to join Unity Fiji party.

Article continues after advertisement

However, last month Gavoka announced that Vakatora is a provisional candidate for SODELPA.

Gavoka says Vakatora has been nominated by a constituency.

“So anyone who wants to join the party needs to come through constituencies and in this case if you are welcomed back by the constituency, the party will accept that.”

Unity Fiji Party Leader Savenaca Narube says the decision made by Vakatora to rejoin SODELPA will not affect the relationship between the parties.

“Everyone has the free choice to choose whatever party they wish to join and the MOU is on a higher level.”

Vakatora is an accountant by profession, a member of the Fiji Institute of Accountants and he is also a certified practising accountant member of CPA Australia.

The leaders also confirmed that they would be signing a Memorandum of Understanding next Wednesday.