Parties given time to respond: Saneem

The Fijian Elections Office has given the Peoples’ Alliance and the National Federation Party until tomorrow to respond to a complaint that was filed by the ruling FijiFirst party.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says the two political parties have been given until tomorrow to respond to FEO.

FijiFirst General Secretary, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, had said that the first complaint was against an individual named Ahmed Bhamji from the NFP who has been making claims about the Tertiary Education Loans Service.

He also stated that NFP and The People’s Alliance had publicized flyers regarding their campaign and they did so without complying with the Electoral Laws.

The SOE said the FijiFirst party had responded to the FEO regarding a complaint filed against them by the Peoples’ Alliance and that the matter was dealt with on Tuesday.

Saneem says the FEO will respond to the complaints after the parties respond.