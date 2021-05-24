Home

PAP doors open for applicants

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
February 17, 2022 12:45 pm
The People's Alliance Party says a standard is being set and anyone wanting to join needs to meet expectations.

The People’s Alliance Party will not approach any individual to sign up as candidates for the General Election.

General Secretary Sakiasi Ditoka says they welcome anyone who wishes to join, and they can write in to declare their interest.

“I think the party leader has already made that very clear. We’re not approaching anybody, we are not inviting anybody. If you want to join us, join us that’s been our policy. We haven’t changed as far as that is concerned. But the door is wide open.  If you want to come, come right in. And we will see if you make the mark, we will consider you.”

He adds the People’s Alliance will set a quota for youths and women candidates to represent the Party come election time.

“We have a required percentage of young people that we need to bring in and there are quite a few young people as well, very highly qualified young people. I am sure the panel will give very serious consideration to as well as the women who have also applied.”

When asked by FBC News what the percentage breakdown will be, Ditoka said this depends on the number of applications the party receives and the vetting of these applicants by a selection panel.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

