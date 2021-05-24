PAP ready to work with NFP and form a coalition

The People’s Alliance Party leader, Sitiveni Rabuka has admitted that his party and the National Federation Party are ready to work in a post general election coalition government.

However, Rabuka has not reached out to other small parties such as Unity Fiji despite having previous discussions on forming a coalition with them whilst he was the leader of the Social Democratic Liberal Party.

Although he is on record for saying he will not work with anyone involved in coups, the Unity Fiji Party Leader, Savenaca Narube has admitted tonight to repeatedly making attempts to progress coalition talks with Rabuka, but the new PAP leader hasn’t bothered to respond.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking on Sashi Singh’s talking point in Australia, Rabuka says the progress in coalition talks with the National Federation Party has been ongoing since he was the SODELPA leader.

“Not necessarily SVT or SODELPA or PAP but they believe in my sincerity, the promotion of multiracial cooperation and they will be very confident to work with me in the post-election coalition.”



Unity Fiji Party Leader, Savenaca Narube

The Unity Fiji Party Leader says he’s made several attempts to get in touch with Rabuka to expand in earlier coalition talks, but it seems Rabuka is not interested anymore.

“I’ve been talking to Rabuka before that and we all agreed that it was a great idea so I was quite encouraged with the discussion but since he formed his own party that discussion hasn’t happened. I’ve talked to a few of his people and tried to press on them the need to come together but there has been no response from PAP.”



Fiji Labour Party Leader, Mahendra Chaudhry

FBC News also reached out to Fiji Labour Party Leader, Mahendra Chaudhry if they would welcome the option of forming a coalition, since he’s had partnership talks with Rabuka in the recent past.

“I am not making any comments on those things, I’m not making any statement on anything.”

Narube wrongly states that a coalition formed before or after the elections is of national interest however the Fijian electoral laws doesn’t allow coalitions to be formed before general elections.



NFP Leader, Professor Biman Prasad

Attempts to get comments from the National Federation Party about Rabuka’s admittance of a post-election coalition between NFP and PAP have been unsuccessful since yesterday.

NFP Leader, Professor Biman Prasad had previously stated that NFP will not speak to FBC News.