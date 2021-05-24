PAP manifesto not ready

Just a few months out from the 2022 General Election, People’s Alliance Party Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka has revealed their manifesto is still not ready.

Speaking during a press conference this morning, Rabuka could not confirm when their Party manifesto will be available.

When asked if free education for all grades including Tertiary Education will be included and how they will pay for this, Rabuka says this is being considered and they will reveal their payment plan once their manifesto is ready.

“At the moment we are still processing those looking at the pros and cons of every policy that have been applied and we will adopt, which we believe will be a future-looking education policy for the country.”

When asked about equal lease distribution, the People’s Alliance Leader says his party will ensure that no one suffers.

“Now we have individuals who have healthy bank balances, how they will use it, we do not know, but that is the current government policy, ours will come out when we develop our manifesto in relation to that.”

Rabuka also says that he is likely to include the reinstatement of the Great Council of Chiefs in his manifesto.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama had said the GCC was introduced by foreign colonial powers and has no significance to democratic leadership.

Bainimarama also says abolishing the GCC was for the betterment of all iTaukei.

The Prime Minister had also assured traditional leaders that their position in society will not be compromised.

Meanwhile, Rabuka says People’s Alliance will host its first Inaugural General Meeting next month.