Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
High vaccination results in low hospitalizations|Ministry prioritizes staff’s well-being|Booster doses run low|Seven more COVID related deaths recorded|Five COVID-19 deaths, 461 new cases|Omicron may not be mild for our health system: Dr Fong|Follow all measures warns Koya|MCTTT announces fines|New approach needed to contain COVID-19|Limit placed on informal gatherings|Five COVID deaths, 1,280 new cases recorded|There will be no lockdown: Koya|Health team deployed to Matuku|Positive cases identified in some schools|Vorovoro village prepares for the third wave|Complacency will put health systems under pressure|596 COVID cases with two deaths recorded|Negative results compulsory for Eastern travel|Crew test positive, shipping schedule changes|Safety of tourists remain priority: Minister|More booster doses to arrive soon|Ministry will continue to advance COVID measures|Omicron confirmed in the country|Ministry revises protocols|580 new COVID cases with two deaths recorded|
Full Coverage

Politics

PAP manifesto not ready

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
January 14, 2022 12:34 pm
People’s Alliance Party Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka

Just a few months out from the 2022 General Election, People’s Alliance Party Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka has revealed their manifesto is still not ready.

Speaking during a press conference this morning, Rabuka could not confirm when their Party manifesto will be available.

When asked if free education for all grades including Tertiary Education will be included and how they will pay for this, Rabuka says this is being considered and they will reveal their payment plan once their manifesto is ready.

Article continues after advertisement

“At the moment we are still processing those looking at the pros and cons of every policy that have been applied and we will adopt, which we believe will be a future-looking education policy for the country.”

When asked about equal lease distribution, the People’s Alliance Leader says his party will ensure that no one suffers.

“Now we have individuals who have healthy bank balances, how they will use it, we do not know, but that is the current government policy, ours will come out when we develop our manifesto in relation to that.”

Rabuka also says that he is likely to include the reinstatement of the Great Council of Chiefs in his manifesto.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama had said the GCC was introduced by foreign colonial powers and has no significance to democratic leadership.

Bainimarama also says abolishing the GCC was for the betterment of all iTaukei.

The Prime Minister had also assured traditional leaders that their position in society will not be compromised.

Meanwhile, Rabuka says People’s Alliance will host its first Inaugural General Meeting next month.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.