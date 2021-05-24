PAP gearing up for General Election

The People’s Alliance Party is finalizing its manifesto, which party leader, Sitiveni Rabuka says will be released after the dissolution of parliament.

Rabuka says they’ve received 150 applications from people interested in contesting the election under the PAP banner.

He adds the PAP wants a good representation of candidates from all communities.

Article continues after advertisement

“The policy is that we must have not less than 31 percent so if we have 150 applications altogether, I hope that 50 of them from the minority.”

General Secretary, Sakiasi Ditoka is hoping to finalize the shortlisted applications soon.

“We have set ourselves a deadline of the second week of March is when the shortlisting is going to be taking place. At the moment we are just starting to sort them out and just collating them.”

Businessman and founding member of PAP, Ajay Bhai Amrit confirms he has not applied for a ticket but will continue to support Rabuka.

“Not at the moment, but like I said is to make sure that Mr Rabuka has the resources in terms of being able to meet the people.”

The People’s Alliance Party is in the process of putting together its selection panel to vet applications.