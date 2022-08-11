PA will not comment on Warid’s statement

[File Photo]

The People’s Alliance is yet to respond to questions sent by FBC News regarding a controversial statement made by one of its Provisional Candidates.

Liliana Warid’s statement, which was posted on the party’s Facebook page described Indo-Fijians as “visitors” who “were not going back anytime soon”.

Warid claims in the same statement that the indigenous Fijians are being marginalized.

Meanwhile, Warid also admitted on her personal Facebook page yesterday that her controversial statement was first rejected by a local newspaper for its racial overtones”.

FBC News is reliably informed that the newspaper mentioned by Warid is The Fiji Times.

FBC News sent questions and called The Fiji Times Editor, Fred Wesley today for a comment, however Wesley is yet to comment about Warid’s claims that her statement was rejected by The Fiji Times because of its racial overtones.

When contacted yesterday, Warid promised to answer our questions but later referred all questions to the People’s Alliance media head, Samisoni Pareti.

Pareti had promised to elaborate on the controversial statement after getting clearance from party lawyers.

Later this afternoon, Pareti said party lawyers needed more time to answer our questions.

However moments ago, Pareti stated that the party will not offer any more comments on this matter but is not stopping Warid from defending her position.

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission says it’s very concerned about Liliana Warid’s statement and asks if The People’s Alliance endorses her controversial views.