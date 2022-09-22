PA unaware of complaint: Ditoka

PA’s General Secretary Sakiasi Ditoka. [File Photo]

The Peoples’ Alliance says they have not received any letter of complaint from the Fijian Elections Office and the FijiFirst.

A statement released by PA’s General Secretary Sakiasi Ditoka stated that the party stands ever ready to defend whatever allegations and accusations that the FijiFirst Party may throw its way.

Ditoka further stated that PA was only made aware of the Minister for Elections and General Secretary of the Fiji First Party Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum’s new litany of complaints against the party in a media announcement he made on Tuesday.

In addition, he stated that the party will reserve its comments and response, as this is in line with the guidelines the FEO had issued much earlier.