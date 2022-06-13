Politics

PA and SODELPA confident of political influence

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

June 13, 2022 6:00 am

[File Photo]

The Peoples’ Alliance is definite that the formation of new political parties will not affect its status quo.

Leader Sitiveni Rabuka says the party has a good support system in place and they are confident about its dominance.

He says voters are aware of their rights and they are also familiar with how the political landscape works.

The former Prime Minister and Leader of Opposition says they will soon be announcing additional names in the coming weeks and it will show the calibre of people that are willing to stand for the party and move Fiji forward.

“I do not think they will come up to the ground well support that we have received so far. My party since it’s a new party, you can always expect that those who join will be leaving other parties.”

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka says he is confident about his party and this is reflected in their policies which are now being used during political dialogues.

“The water is very calm and we are sailing freely and with every confidence to the 2022 General Elections.”

There are now nine registered political parties in Fiji.

