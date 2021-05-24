Home

Full Coverage

Politics

Over 16,000 voters served in five days

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
March 4, 2022 10:32 am
The Fijian Elections Office has served over 16, 500 voters in some of the most remote locations in just five days. [Source: FEO]

The Fijian Elections Office has served over 16,500 voters in some of the most remote locations in just five days.

This is as the FEO continues its Nationwide Voter Registration Drive and Know your Election Campaign.

So far the FEO has covered over 225 locations around the country.

Article continues after advertisement

In a statement, it says these numbers also include several voter awareness sessions conducted by the teams directly with Fijians.

Yesterday the FEO awareness team reached Rewasau Village in the heart of Viti Levu and another team reached Marou Village in Nadarivatu after over one hour of trekking.

The team from the North also reached Cikobia Island and have begun providing voter services to the four villages on this island.

The FEO says it has approached the Nationwide Voter Registration drive to first reach the most rural areas where they anticipate there would be delays and adjournments due to the difficulties in accessing these places.

 

