Over 100 applications received by PAP

The People’s Alliance Party has received over 100 applications for a ticket to the General Election.

Party General Secretary, Sakiasi Ditoka confirms some of the applications were sent via email while a majority were sent through mail.

He adds that these will be opened in the presence of others within the party before they are put to the selection panel.

Article continues after advertisement

“The quality of the applications are really quite high and we are really happy with what we are having, what we are receiving so far. We have set ourselves as deadline for the second week of March is when the shortlisting will be taking place.”

According to Ditoka, some of the applications they have received are worthy of cabinet ministerial consideration.

Meanwhile, Manoa Kamkamica is hopeful that more people from the corporate sector will follow his decision to join PAP.

“Nothing is guaranteed it has to go through due process and I respect that but right now my focus is just working for the party. I have resigned from work. So I am in this fulltime so right now we are just trying to create our network.”

The People’s Alliance Party is now in the process of putting together their selection panel.