Opposition will oppose anything: Sayed-Khaiyum

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum. [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/ Facebook]

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, this morning stated that Opposition have come to parliament with the view of opposing anything presented by the government.

Sayed-Khaiyum was making his right of reply.

The Minister hit back at Social Democratic Liberal Party MP Inosi Kuridrani.

Article continues after advertisement

The SODELPA MP yesterday told fellow MP Mosese Bulitavu to cross-over, as Bulitavu supported the 2022/23 budget.

The Minister says what Kuridrani did demonstrated the mindset of the Opposition.

Sayed-Khaiyum also hit-out at Kuridani’s comments that the judiciary is not independent.

This comes after two Social Democratic Liberal Party MPs were recently convicted by the court.

Sayed-Khaiyum says this is the type of mindset that existed in the previous government.

He says this is the type of mindset that will systematically undermine independent institutions.

Kuridrani raised a point of order, saying what the Minister for Economy said is irrelevant.

Speaker of Parliament Ratu Epeli Nailatikau, on the other hand, says Kuridrani made his point yesterday and the Sayed-Khaiyum has the right to respond.

The Minister for Economy is currently giving his right of response.