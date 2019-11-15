Home

Opposition Leader to push for bipartisanship

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
December 9, 2020 7:20 am

Most Opposition MPs are now banking on their newly elected Leader Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu to strengthen the bipartisanship between the Opposition and the Fijian Government.

FBC News understands the bipartisanship is needed in certain areas such as constitution building and strategies surrounding the COVID-19 recovery effort.

National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad is optimistic that Ratu Naiqama will lobby and push for an inclusive approach from both sides of parliament during his term of engagement.

Professor Prasad made these comments despite concerted effort for bipartisanship over the last six years with the government.

“I’ve seen them in parliament there’s never been any attempt to create that kind of bipartisanship that we’ve always talked about.”

Meanwhile, Professor Prasad earlier told FBC News that they had no say in the appointment of Ratu Naiqama as a new Opposition Leader.

He says their vote will not make any difference with only three NFP members in parliament.

 

