Opposition continues to belittle government efforts: Usamate

Opposition MP Ro Filipe Tuisawau(From left) ,Minister for Infrastructure, Jone Usamate.

Minister for Infrastructure, Jone Usamate, claims that the Opposition belittles what the government has been doing these past few years to address the plight of the most challenged Fijians.

While addressing Parliament in his response to the 2022–23 national budget, Usamate says the opposition just rubbishes everything in the budget.

He added that the opposition refers to the government’s past policies aimed at helping the most vulnerable as ‘freebies’.

“They say over and over again that the government needs to look at the plight of the most vulnerable in our country, and then they say that government does not understand the plight of our needy citizens. In the same instance, they belittle what we are proposing in this budget to address the exact issue. The thing they complain about we address and they belittle that too.”

Opposition MP Ro Filipe Tuisawau raised a point of order stating that it is misleading of Usamate to say that the Opposition does not want social welfare to be paid out.

“I raise a point of order regarding the misleading statement that he made that we said that social welfare should not be paid. Nobody said that. The statement is misleading. It should be withdrawn. “

The Speaker of Parliament told Usamate to take note of the point of order raised by Ro Tuisawau.