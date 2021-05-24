Home

Open communication is vital in governance: AG

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
May 10, 2022 4:30 pm
[Source: Parliament of Fiji/ Facebook]

Communicating via text messages does not mean that statutory bodies are not independent.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum defended himself in parliament today after Opposition Member Professor Biman Prasad stated that a text sent to Sayed-Khaiyum from the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission Chief Executive was a sign of poor governance.

Sayed-Khaiyum says communicating with relevant authorities is a part of the portfolio of government ministers.

“All of us do it. That’s the resposibility. It’s also our responsibility as Executive to obtain that information”

The Attorney General says these communications are vital to ensure that misinformation and rumours are fact-checked.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds Professor Prasad’s insinuations are baseless and without facts.

