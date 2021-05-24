Objection to Rabuka’s proposed party

The Registrar of Political Parties has received one objection against an application by Sitiveni Rabuka for his proposed People’s Alliance party.

Registrar and Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem, says this is part of the process for registering any new party.

Saneem expects to have the matter dealt with in the coming days.

“We’re in the process of verifying the application and we will be considering an objection that has been received as well as the response of the proposed party before we make any announcement. It should be done within the next few days, maybe next week.”

Rabuka lodged an application to register the proposed People’s Alliance about two weeks ago.

If registered, it is believed Rabuka could pull in a number of candidates from the Social Democratic Liberal Party, where he is still favoured by leading figures.