No SGM date for suspended SODELPA

No date has been set for the suspended Social Democratic Liberal Party Special General Meeting.

A management board meeting yesterday was mandated to make casual appointments to senior positions and set a date for a Special General Meeting.

While the Acting positions have been filled, there was no discussion on the SGM.

FBC News understands the Management Board had to urgently deal with issues raised by the Registrar of Political Parties which took priority over other matters on the agenda.

Suspended Party member Sitiveni Rabuka is confident they will come out of suspension soon.

“I’m very optimistic if we continue of today’s discussion I’m sure we can meet the requirements by the Supervisor of Elections”.

Meanwhile, the management board has appointed Vijay Singh Acting President and Emele Duituturaga as the Acting General Secretary.

Ratu Epenisa Cakobau and Ratu Jone Lesuma are the Acting Vice Presidents while the Acting Treasurer is Ilisoni Vuidreketi.