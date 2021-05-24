No quorum in yesterday’s Management Board meeting: Bulitavu

Social Democratic Liberal Party MP Mosese Bulitavu says there is no quorum in the Board Meeting that was held at the Southern Cross Hotel in Suva yesterday.

Bulitavu claims that 24 out of the 43 Board Members had petitioned and signed a joint letter that was sent to the Registrar of Political Parties yesterday stating their reason why they don’t recognize Lenaitasi Duru as the Party General Secretary.

The Party GS in his statement yesterday says that 22 Board Members attended the meeting at Southern Cross.

Bulitavu says they will be disputing the attendance sheet of the meeting that happened at Southern Cross given that there was no quorum.

“A few that sat in that meeting yesterday did not seek the approval of their permanent members that were with us. They are brought in as alternate members. We have also identified about two or three who are party workers at the HQ, sitting as management board members which cannot be the case given, if you are an employee of the party, you cannot be a management board member.”

He also claims that they have not been informed about the outcome of the Southern Cross meeting yesterday.

“We have not been informed of what has transpired and they will probably be fearing to inform us given that if the minutes come, we’ll know who attended.”

Duru yesterday mentioned that the absence of some of the Board members does not worry the party as they will continue to work and move SODELPA forward.

Under the Party Constitution, any board member that does not attend the meeting twice can be terminated from the Board.