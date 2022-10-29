No more coups: Rabuka

[File Photo]

There will be no more coups says People’s Alliance Leader and Fiji’s first coup-maker Sitiveni Rabuka.

Rabuka made the remarks after being questioned by a villager of Buca in Tunuloa, Cakaudrove.

Timoci Tikomaimaleya told the awareness meeting by the People’s Alliance earlier this week, that after 12 years of the current government being in power, Rabuka is now wanting to take over the reins again.

Article continues after advertisement

He then asked Rabuka if there will be a coup should he lose again in the upcoming elections.

The People’s Alliance Leader replied that there will be no more coups.

“Who will do the coup? Who will not like the result of the elections? Only those who will not like the results will do that? But, who can carry out a coup? The time for coups is long gone. Only those that can carry out a coup are hating it now, even for us who did a coup. Fiji has progressed a lot. I don’t believe there will be another coup.”

Rabuka is in the Cakaudrove Province this week holding awareness meetings in various communities.