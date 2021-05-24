Home

Politics

No legal basis for pre-election coalition

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
February 17, 2022 1:01 pm
Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem.[Source: FEO]

Political parties can contest the election if they merge under the Political Parties Act.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem has clarified that under the act, parties cannot form a pre-election coalition.

With political parties recently signing MOU’s and working together, Saneem says these parties will only be able to contest the election under one banner if they merge.

“The Political Parties Act only facilitates for merges which is where one political party will deregister and merge with another political party. Candidates would then come from both political parties but you would contest like under the current system the candidates contest under their respective parties which means that you cannot have vote sharing between parties.”

Saneem adds that in the last election, it was noted that one political party did not contest the election but made statements to confirm that candidates from the party were contesting the election under another political party.

 

