No indication from Tui Cakau on whether he will join PA

Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu.

The Peoples’ Alliance says there is no clear indication on whether the Opposition Leader, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, will join them despite being seen at the PAP head office in Suva earlier today.

Deputy party leader Lynda Tabuya says Ratu Naiqama was there because PA had to present a traditional i-Sevusevu to seek a blessing from the Tui Cakau, as Ratu Naiqama is the paramount chief of Cakaudrove.

She says the sevusevu is for her team as they will be traveling to Taveuni next week to host a volleyball tournament.

“I have no idea about that, there has been no indication that I know of personally. As far as we are concerned, the visit today was really in his traditional role as Turaga Tui Cakau.”

This is a reverse of traditional iTaukei custom; typically, the party seeking blessings to travel to any province usually visits the Chief’s residence.

Meanwhile, Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka says Ratu Naiqama has not resigned from the party.

Gavoka says he has not shown any interest in joining the party’s lineup for the upcoming general election.