No attempts to remove Gavoka, bad smell still in SODELPA

[File Photo]

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka says the Party’s Annual General Meeting in Sigatoka over the weekend was the most positive for him.

The SODELPA Leader says there was no attempt to overthrow anyone, particularly him, from his position.

Gavoka says the sense of unity during the meeting was overwhelming.

Article continues after advertisement

He, however, also admits that there remain a few people in the party who are trying to cause disunity.

“Don’t listen to one or two voices that are out there, that continue to show descend towards the party. We know who they are, in natural fact one particular person, we asked the person to leave the party but somehow is still hanging around like a bad smell.”

Gavoka adds that he considers himself a lucky leader given that he has three chiefs in the party.

They are Ratu Epenisa Cakobau, Ro Teimumu Kepa, and Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu.

Ro Teimumu will be the eighth current SODELPA MP to re-run under the SODELPA banner in the upcoming general election.

She is yet to submit an application to the selection committee after only confirming her interest over the weekend.

This is not the first time Ro Teimumu has made such a move after publicly stating she is retiring from politics.