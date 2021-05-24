Home

Politics

NFP’s decision is a mistake: Gavoka

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
April 1, 2022 12:51 pm
SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka.

The Social Democratic Liberal Party says the National Federation Party is making a mistake by joining hands with the People’s Alliance.

Although the PAP and NFP’s decision on a post-election coalition became official yesterday, SODELPA was hearing rumblings months ago.

So much so, that late February on FBC’s 4 The Record – SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka publicly cautioned the NFP against joining hands with Rabuka.

“I think they’re making a big mistake. They are assuming that the numbers (votes) in 2018 will be repeated in 2022 we don’t believe so in SODELPA.”

Gavoka adds his party is confident of pulling more votes than Rabuka and PAP in the General Election.

NFP and Rabuka go back a long way, and so SODELPA will pursue a partnership with Unity Fiji.

 

