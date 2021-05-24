NFP volunteer in police custody

A National Federation Party volunteer is in custody in relation to allegations that a fake social media account that he is linked to, is being used to create public anxiety.

He was taken into custody after a search by the Criminal Investigations Department at his residence last night.

Police confirm he is still being questioned.

The National Federation Party had also posted on its social media page that the volunteer’s residence was searched by 10 police officers.

The Party also claimed that the volunteer was also taken to the CID headquarters.

In the last few days, NFP Leader, Professor Biman Prasad and members of the youth wing were summoned to the CID Headquarters in relation to the comments regarding the proposed amendment to the I-Taukei Land Trust Act.

Other opposition members of parliament and politicians were also questioned and released.