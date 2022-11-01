NFP says comment was against Bainimarama and not Rabuka

Professor Biman Prasad. [Photo: NFP/Facebook]

National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad’s comment in 2014 about not working with coup makers was not about Sitiveni Rabuka, but rather targeted towards Voreqe Bainimarama.

This after FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said that Prasad had gone back on his word of never working with a coup-maker and made a deal with Rabuka and the People’s Alliance.

However, Prasad claims Sayed-Khaiyum has deliberately twisted the statement made in 2014 of not working with coup leaders.

He says the 2014 comment meant not supporting a leadership born out of the barrel of the gun following the December 2006 military coup because it had torn to shreds the rule of law by abrogating the 1997 Constitution and trashing the Fiji Court of Appeal judgment of April 2009.

Prasad says this meant not working with Bainimarama and Sayed-Khaiyum, but it was not meant for Rabuka.

According to Prasad NFP has never supported, joined nor benefited directly or indirectly from any coup.

Prasad says the coalition will be based on a firm foundation of principles contained in the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the Leaders of both parties on 8th April, 2022.