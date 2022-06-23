NFP responds to claims

NFP Leader, Professor Biman Prasad [left] and FijiFirst General Secretary, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

The National Federation Party has responded to concerns raised by the FijiFirst General Secretary, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum in a letter that was sent to the Supervisor of Elections.

NFP Leader, Professor Biman Prasad on their official Facebook Meta account says allegations should be based on evidence and not flimsy assertions.

Sayed-Khaiyum in a press conference yesterday says the concerns raised against NFP pertain to fundraising activity being held by the party together with the People’s Alliance.

“A lot of fundraising dinners have been held not only in Fiji but also overseas. The money trail is very hard to detect because people can simply turn up to these dinners. We don’t know who is actually buying the tickets. We want to know whether records are actually being kept.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says it is important for all political parties to be transparent in all fundraising activities and be accountable.

The NFP Leader has also taken to the Facebook page to question on FijiFirst donors from the 2018 election.

Meanwhile, soon after declaring that Lynda Tabuya doesn’t speak for his party, Peoples Alliance leader Sitiveni Rabuka was off to New Zealand this morning travelling business class on a Fiji Airways flight with Tabuya.

This comes after Rabuka said that Tabuya’s comments on EFL is her personal statement, and not a party statement.

Mr and Mrs Sulueti Rabuka, Lynda Tabuya and Colonel Sakiusa Raivoce all travelled business class to Auckland this morning to attend an Auckland fund raising drive for PA this weekend.

At $200 a ticket with a total of 200 tickets up for sale, pap intends to raise around $40,000 at the fund-raising dinner for its election campaign.

The four business class tickets that Rabuka and his group travelled on would have cost over $6,000.

This is second overseas fundraising drive by PA, with the first one held in Australia recently.

The pap team is expected to return to Fiji early next week.