NFP referred to FICAC for breach of Electoral Act

The Fijian Elections Office has referred the National Federation Party to the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption for breach of the Electoral Act.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says NFP had breached Section 144A of the Electoral Act 2014.

Saneem had issued a notice to the NFP General Secretary on the 26th of last month to remove a video from the NFP Facebook Meta page which contained false information.

The Supervisor of Elections says the video contained a false statement or information designed to mislead Fijians into believing that the Tertiary Education Loan Scheme is a form of slavery and that students will not be able to travel overseas unless their guarantors have cleared their debts.

He adds that the NFP was informed that the TELS Regulations 2022 have clearly laid out the policies for Loan Repayment and Permission to Travel Abroad in sections 27 and 30 respectively.

Saneem says the video that was posted in 2018 continues to present opportunities to mislead people.

He adds that NFP’s refusal to remove the video shows a flagrant disregard for electoral laws.