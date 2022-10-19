NFP material encroaching on public road

NFP billboard at Lakeba Street, Samabula.

The Fijian Elections Office has this morning directed the National Federation Party to remove a billboard or campaign material that has been placed outside of its headquarters at 124 Princes Road, Tamavua in Suva.

The FEO in a statement says the said area is a road reserve, which makes it a public place.

The FEO has noted that the area in which the billboard is set up is not an approved designated area for placement of campaign materials.

Therefore, NFP has accordingly been directed to remove the same and they have been given until 4pm on Friday to do so.

The FEO says if the Party fails to do so the Supervisor of Elections will consider further action according to the Electoral Act 2014.

Meanwhile on their official facebook page, the NFP has posted a letter of response to the Supervisor of Elections.

NFP’s registered officer, Dalip Kumar has asked the SoE to forward them copies of the advice from Fiji Roads Authority and Suva City Council that the land in question is a public reserve.

Kumar stated that their understanding is that the land on which the billboard is placed is part of NFP’s property.