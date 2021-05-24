Home

Politics

NFP Leader taken in again for questioning

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 30, 2021 4:25 pm
National Federation Party Leader, Professor Biman Prasad outside CID office in Suva. [Source: National Federation Party]

National Federation Party Leader, Professor Biman Prasad has been taken in by Police for questioning.

This is the third time the NFP MP has been taken to the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters.

According to the NFP’s official Facebook Handle, Professor Prasad is being questioned for his connection to the Party’s opposition to Bill 17, that is the iTaukei Land Trust Bill

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, the Land Bill has just been passed in Parliament this afternoon.

