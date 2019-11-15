NFP given deadline to address discrepancies

The National Federation Party has been given until next Friday to address possible discrepancies in its list of annual audited accounts.

Party’s General Secretary, Seini Nabou met with Registrar of Political Parties Mohammed Saneem earlier this afternoon to clarify the issue.

The variances found are believed to range from 2015 to at least the last General Election but in this particular instance, the amount of $103,049 is from 2018.

Under the Electoral Act, political parties have to furnish the list of donors and money received for its campaign.

Saneem says the NFP has furnished information on the list of their donors however, the FEO has identified possible irregularities in the accounts.

“They have been asked to respond to those issues and once those responses are in, we will consider them and it may be that there need to be some divisions of the accounts to make the accounts accurate, however we will deal with that once we will receive the responses.”

When approached for a comment, NFP leader, Professor Biman Prasad says he does not wish to speak to FBC News.