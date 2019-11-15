NFP found in breach of Act

The National Federation Party has been found in breach of the Political Parties Act.

Registrar of Political Parties, Mohammed Saneem says the NFP has now been given time to submit the audited financial accounts

Saneem says NFP has to appoint an independent auditor that is duly registered with Fiji Institute of Accountants except for Parkers Business Solutions or any persons engaged in the same firm or company within 7 days of the letter to the NFP, to carry out the independent audit of the political party’s accounts for the year 2018.

Article continues after advertisement

The notice of the appointment must be furnished to the Registrar on or before 4pm on 18th September 2020.