NFP, PA in agreement over Warid

NFP Leader Professor Biman Prasad, Liliana Warid and Sitiveni Rabuka

The National Federation Party Leader has propelled the statement echoed by The Peoples’ Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka regarding the racial comments posted by one of its provisional candidate Liliana Warid.

NFP Leader Professor Biman Prasad also described Warid’s comments as “unfortunate choice of words”.

Warid had posted a racist statement online where she described Indo-Fijians as “visitors” who “were not going back anytime soon” and she also claimed in the same statement that indigenous Fijians were being marginalized.

He also backed Rabuka by saying that he had issued an apology to the nation on behalf of the party.

“NFP does not support the comparison of visitors. Miss Warid certainly, in my view, in our view, chose her words badly. Let me say every Fijian citizen, regardless of the ethnic background, has equal rights to every aspect of citizenship. That goes without saying totally contrary to FijiFirst crownies and the enablers the NFP has forever as forever throughout its 59 year history, condemned all forms of racism as early as 1946,17 years before AD Patel became the founder leader of the NF. He successfully and quite vigorously oppose the motion on safeguarding the Fijian race.”

Prof Prasad says the word visitors was not used culturally but politically and this made it racist and distasteful but not inflammatory, nor insightful.

He says Warid is entitled to her opinion but freedom comes with responsibility.

Prof Prasad says all communities in Fiji have enjoyed common equalities.

This was highlighted during a joint press conference between NFP and PA today.