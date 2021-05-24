NFP and PAP will uphold moral duty: Tikoduadua

The National Federation Party and People’s Alliance Party will be a government that uphold moral and ethical duty to be kind, caring, and compassionate at all times.

These were the sentiments of NFP President Pio Tikoduadua during the party’s convention at Rishikul Sanatan College in Valelevu yesterday.

Tikoduadua says the two parties are working together pre-election to ensure a smooth transition to government post-election.

Article continues after advertisement

The two parties will be also be merging some of its campaign during the campaign period.