Next SODELPA VP must be from the Tovata confederacy: Duru

The Social Democratic Liberal Party Management recommends that the person who will be elected to take up the vacant Vice President position must be from the Tovata confederacy.

This follows the official confirmation about the resignation of the Opposition Leader, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu as the Vice President of the party.

Party’s General Secretary, Lenaitasi Duru says there is no urgency to fill the position for now and the new appointee will be elected during the party’s Annual General Meeting in June.

Duru is optimistic that Ratu Naiqama will remain with the party until the next election.

“We have tried to open up the Vice President position to include the three confederacies like Honorable Lalabalavu was mentioning. We are a vanua based party, doesn’t mean that we forget other ethnicities. Right now, we have a seating of a Vice President from Burebasaga, the President is from Kubuna, and we have Honorable George Shiu Raj as a Vice President too.”

FBC News sighted the resignation letter where the outgoing VP has expressed his disappointment over the disagreement within the party which threatens the unity within the Vanua.

The party has commended the great work rendered by Ratu Naiqama during his term as the Vice President of the party.